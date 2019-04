Former Vice President Joe Biden, a moderate Democrat who has made his appeal to the disaffected working-class voters who deserted the party in 2016 a key part of his political identity, is set to launch his third run for the White House on Thursday.

Biden will announce his bid by video, according to a source familiar with the plans. He then is expected to make his first public appearance as a candidate on Monday at an event in Pittsburgh featuring union members, a key constituency.