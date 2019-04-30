Channels
Louisiana bill to ban companies boycotting Israel
The southern US state is edging closer to passing a bill intended to allow government agencies to reject a low bid from a vendor or scrap a contract with a company participating in boycott of the Jewish state
Associated Press|Published:  04.30.19 , 08:37
Louisiana government agencies would be able to refuse contracts with companies that boycott Israel, under a bill that has won the backing of the House budget committee.

 

 

The measure by Republican Rep. Valarie Hodges, of Denham Springs, is similar to legislation approved or under consideration in other states.

 

Hodges’ proposal would allow public entities to reject a low bid from a vendor or scrap a contract with a company if it boycotts or participates in a sanctions campaign against Israel.

 

A financial analysis notes that Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards issued an executive order that directs state agencies to disqualify bids from and cancel contracts with some companies if they boycott Israel.

 

The Appropriations Committee advanced Hodges’ proposal to the House floor without objection Monday.

 


