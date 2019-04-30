Channels
The New York Times apology for anti-Semitic cartoon
The New York times publishes controversial cartoon, again
Despite wide-spread condemnation after an anti-Semitic cartoon was published Thursday in the international edition, a second cartoon raises questions.
Wire agencies|Published:  04.30.19 , 11:20
Before the dust had a chance to settle over the reactions to an anti-Semitic cartoon published last week depicting a blind Trump led by a dog with Netanyahu's face, causing outrage and criticism, another controversial cartoon was published by the paper.

 

 

New York Times spokeswoman Eileen Murphy, said of the cartoon published in the international edition: “The image was offensive, and it was an error of judgment to publish it” She added the paper was “deeply sorry” for publishing the cartoon.

 

Anti-Semitic cartoon from the New York Times
Anti-Semitic cartoon from the New York Times

 

The paper, in the editor's note said: “Such imagery is always dangerous, and at a time when anti-Semitism is on the rise worldwide, it’s all the more unacceptable".

 

 

https://twitter.com/dansenor/status/1122831931991785472

 

In response, the American Jewish Committee replied: “Apology not accepted".

 

"What does this say about your processes or your decision makers? How are you fixing it?” they ask.

 

But Sunday saw another cartoon, this time Netanyahu is dressed as Moses holding a stone tablet taking a selfie, once again raising doubts about the paper's judgement

 

This week Israel marks Holocaust remembrance-day amid a growing number of attacks on Jews around the world and in the United States notably the latest murderous attack on a San Diego synagogue

 

 

 


