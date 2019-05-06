Netanyahu under fire as rivals brand Gaza truce deal a capitulation

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu came under criticism Monday for agreeing to a ceasefire with the militant factions in the Gaza Strip, ending days of heavy rocket fire on southern and central communities.

An agreement brokered by Egyptian mediators in Cairo brought an end to this latest round of violence between Gazan militants and Israel. The terms of the agreement are unclear, and there has been no formal Israeli confirmation that a deal is in place.

IDF tanks on the Gaza border (Photo: Reuters)

Opposition inside Netanyahu's Likud party came in the form of a tweet by Likud political rival Gideon Sa'ar, who said that Israel gained nothing from this reported ceasefire, while the Palestinian organizations are increasing their attacks of Israel.

Blue and White leader Benny Gantz also tweeted his disapproval, calling the agreement a capitulation that would only lead to more fighting.

"Almost 700 rockets, many injured, four killed, all as a result of Israel's loss of deterrence. Israel once again is capitulating to terrorists demands while the government lays out the next round at our door," he wrote.

Blue and White leader Benny Gantz (Photo: Roee Idan)

Labor Party leader Avi Gabbay, meanwhile, told Ynet that a ceasefire only served to empower Islamic Jihad.

"After 20 years of Netanyahu propping up Hamas, Israel is now propping up Islamic Jihad, who was at the table as an equal partner to (truce) talks in Cairo."

Benjamin Netanyahu presides over a cabinet meeting on the security situation (Photo: EPA)

Gabbay added that without a long-term political solution, the next round of violence in Gaza is just a matter of time

Sderot Mayor Alon Davidi, whose residents were under constant fire from Gaza during this last round of violence, also warned that Israel has lost its deterrence in Gaza.

"We are in a serious bind because our values are being confused," he said. "This round began after an IDF officer was shot, not because of rocket launches.

"It is important to remember that soldiers are meant to be on the front line and not civilians. No one can look our residents in the eye and say deterrence has been restored."