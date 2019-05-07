Qatar to transfer half a billion dollars to Palestinians in Gaza, West Bank

Qatar will transfer some $480 million to Palestinians in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip, said an announcement by the country's foreign ministry Tuesday.

Of the total sum of money, Qatar said that $300 million are aimed for health and education endeavors in the Palestinian Authority, and $180 million will fund humanitarian aid, support for UN programs and renovation works to improve electrical systems — probably in the Gaza Strip, however no specific details were available at this time.

Damage in Gaza from an IAF strike (Photo: AFP)

The statement comes in a time of dire need in the Palestinian Authority, which is having severe financial difficulties for several reasons; on of which is Israel's February decision to deduct some half a billion shekels from the tax revenue it collects on behalf of the PA, due to its continued payment of terrorists' salaries.

Qatar's decision comes after the Sunday night ceasefire agreement between Israel and the Gaza Strip terror groups. The 48-hour-long round of fighting cost four Israeli lives and approximately 25 casualties in the Gaza Strip, after some 700 rockets were launched at Israel from the coastal enclave and over 300 targets were bombed by the IDF.

Building colapses after IDF air strikes on Sunday (Photo: AFP)

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh thanked Qatar for its decision to transfer $480 million to the Palestinians.

"We thank Qatar for the honorable grant, which seeks to help the Palestinian people in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip, Qatar continues, even under the most difficult conditions, to support Palestine and its nation,” he said.

Before and during the escalation, Hamas blamed Israel for delaying the $30 million monthly Qatari funds installment, but Israel denied the accusation during the negotiations for a ceasefire.

Hamas employees receive salaries after Qatari funds are transferred (file photo) (Photo: AFP)

According to unnamed sources, Israel was not behind the Qatari funds' delay, and Hamas is now discussing a possible enlargement of the support it receives from the Gulf Country.

Source added that the ceasefire agreement reached between the two sides restores the 2014 Protective Edge conditions agreed on by Israel and Hamas, and added that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has an interest in reaching a long term arrangement.

Such an arrangement, said the sources, will include rehabilitation of the Gaza Strip; however, Israel has conditioned it by the returning of the remains of IDF fallen soldiers and the two Israeli civilians held by Hamas.