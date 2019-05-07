Gunman takes 4 hostages in southern France

PARIS -- A gunman took four hostages in a convenience store on the outskirts of the southern French city of Toulouse on Tuesday, police said.

Authorities weren't certain of the hostage-taker's identity or what he is demanding. No injuries have been reported.

The man seized the hostages at 4:20 p.m. (1420 GMT) Tuesday in the town of Blagnac, near Toulouse airport, according to a national police spokeswoman.

Local state television France 3 reported that the hostage-taker fired three shots in the air, is wearing a helmet fitted with a camera and demanded to speak with a negotiator.

Police locked down the neighborhood, evacuating some buildings and ordering other residents to stay inside, according to neighbor Robert Texier. A police helicopter circled overhead.