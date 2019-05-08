Netanyahu: Israel will not allow Iran nuclear weapons

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, In a Memorial Day ceremony, held Wednesday, at Mt. Herzl, said: "This morning, on my way here, I heard that Iran intends to pursue its nuclear program" He added. "We will not allow Iran to achieve nuclear weaponry. We will continue to fight those who would kill us".

Benjamin Netanyahu at the state Memorial Day ceremony (Photo: Central Productions)

Netanyahu's comments came after Wednesday announcement by Iranian President Hassan Rouhani that Iran would stop complying with two of its commitments under the Iranian nuclear deal.

Iranian Presiden Hassan Rouhani (Photo: AP)

reiterating a long-held Israeli position after Tehran announced it was scaling back some of its commitments under a 2015 nuclear deal.

Netanyahu also spoke about the fait of the missing Israeli soldiers and civilians: "I am committed to continuing our efforts to bring home all the missing and captive soldiers, as we had returned Zachary Baumel and the pilot Yakir Naveh, home for burial.