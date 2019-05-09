Israel marks 71st birthday with barbecues, air force shows

Israel celebrated 71 years since the country was founded as a haven for Jews following millenia of exile and oppression that culminated in the Holocaust.

People flocked to parks and beaches on Thursday to celebrate Independence Day, enjoying barbeques and watching air force flyovers.





Tel Aviv beach

Israel at 71

The celebrations started as Israel transitioned from melancholy Memorial Day for fallen soldiers -- a bittersweet confluence meant to remind the state what was gained from the sacrifice of war.

This year, an escalation with Gaza militants threatened to overshadow the festivities but a cease-fire took hold on Monday.





Independence Day at the beach

Israelis enjoy the airshow

IAF flyover

President Rivlin at ceremony for outstanding IDF soldiers

Rivlin chats with IDF soldiers

Camping in Ashkelon

IDF commander Aviv Kochavi speaks at President's Residence

120 outstanding soldiers at the President's Residence

IAF airshow

Taipei 101, Taiwan celebrates with Israel

Navy boats in Red Sea

Celebration at Tel Aviv city hall





PM Netanyahu at the Bible Bee

Revelers in the park

Someone has to clean up at the end of the day

