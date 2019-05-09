Channels
Israel at 71
Israel marks 71st birthday with barbecues, air force shows
Israelis flocked to parks and beaches on Thursday to celebrate Independence Day, enjoying barbeques and watching air force flyover
Published:  05.09.19 , 20:35

Israel celebrated 71 years since the country was founded as a haven for Jews following millenia of exile and oppression that culminated in the Holocaust.

 

 

People flocked to parks and beaches on Thursday to celebrate Independence Day, enjoying barbeques and watching air force flyovers.

 

Tel Aviv beach
Israel at 71
The celebrations started as Israel transitioned from melancholy Memorial Day for fallen soldiers -- a bittersweet confluence meant to remind the state what was gained from the sacrifice of war.

 

This year, an escalation with Gaza militants threatened to overshadow the festivities but a cease-fire took hold on Monday.

 


Independence Day at the beach
Israelis enjoy the airshow
IAF flyover
President Rivlin at ceremony for outstanding IDF soldiers
Rivlin chats with IDF soldiers
Camping in Ashkelon
IDF commander Aviv Kochavi speaks at President's Residence
120 outstanding soldiers at the President's Residence
IAF airshow
Taipei 101, Taiwan celebrates with Israel
Navy boats in Red Sea
Celebration at Tel Aviv city hall
PM Netanyahu at the Bible Bee
Revelers in the park
Someone has to clean up at the end of the day
Israel declared independence on May 14, 1948, but marks the holiday according to the Hebrew calendar. Palestinians commemorate it next week as the anniversary of their "nakba," or catastrophe, when hundreds of thousands were uprooted

when multiple Arab armies attacked the nascent State of Israel. 

 


פרסום ראשון: 05.09.19, 20:35
