PA: US wants to discuss peace plan

Palestinian Foreign Minister Ryad al-Maliki said Friday that American officials sent him a message asking to hold talks with the Palestinian leadership ahead of the announcement of President Trump's peace plan.
Maliki said in an interview with Asharq Al-Awsat , an Arab language newspaper based in London, that there is absolutely no discourse between Washington and Ramallah.
"If the Americans think they'll tempt Palestinians to give up East Jerusalem and a Palestinian state with financial benefits, they are completely wrong," said the minister.