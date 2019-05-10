Channels
PA: US wants to discuss peace plan
Elior Levy|Published:  05.10.19 , 09:27
Palestinian Foreign Minister Ryad al-Maliki said Friday that American officials sent him a message asking to hold talks with the Palestinian leadership ahead of the announcement of President Trump's peace plan.

 

Maliki said in an interview with Asharq Al-Awsat , an Arab language newspaper based in London, that there is absolutely no discourse between Washington and Ramallah.

 

"If the Americans think they'll tempt Palestinians to give up East Jerusalem and a Palestinian state with financial benefits, they are completely wrong," said the minister.

 

 


