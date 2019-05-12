Channels
Photo: Barel Efraim
Ultra-Orthodox in Ashdod
Photo: Barel Efraim
Coalition deal could pave way for ultra-Orthodox-only communities
Religious parties set to demand exclusive rights to new neighborhoods of existing cities that will be separate from the rest of the urban area, but will still enjoy all the municipal features of those locations
Billie Frenkel|Published:  05.12.19 , 22:02
The ultra-Orthodox parties are focused on the Housing Ministry and control of Israel's Land Authority as part of negotiations to join Benjamin Netanyahu's new coalition, indicating they will make new neighborhoods already being planned exclusive to the ultra-Orthodox community.

 

 

According to religious MKs, outgoing Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon's policy for subsidized housing, resulted in a shortage of homes for the ultra-Orthodox community, as it allowed all sectors of the population to benefit from reduced housing costs.

 

New housing project in Kiryat Gat
New housing project in Kiryat Gat

 

The ultra-Orthodox prefer to live in separate areas where they are not exposed to a non-religious population. However, cities and communities built exclusively for ultra-Orthodox residents, many of whom do not work and therefore do not pay taxes, are considered among the poorest in the country.

 

An ultra-Orthodox neighborhood of Ashdod
An ultra-Orthodox neighborhood of Ashdod

 

Two large residential neighborhoods being planned in Kiryat Gat and Yavneh, cities south of Tel Aviv, are to be built east of the existing city zone, separated from the city centers and other neighborhoods but still reliant on municipal services.

 

Planning commission meetings are currently held behind closed doors because residents are expected to resist separate areas for a large ultra-Orthodox influx, fearing it will ultimately result in a change to the character of their towns.

 

Outgoing Interior Minister Aryeh Deri made his party's intentions known before the last elections. The United Torah Judaism party declined to comment

 


פרסום ראשון: 05.12.19, 22:02
