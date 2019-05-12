Eurovision kicks off in Tel Aviv with party, live shows

Israel's week-long Eurovision party was to officially kick-off on Sunday evening with a party at Charles Clore park on the beachfront promenade.

The celebration includes food stalls, attractions and performances.

The Eurovision Village in Tel Aviv (Photo: Reuters)

Charles Clore is home to the Eurovision Village, which Israel says its the largest in the song contest's history.

Roads in central Tel Aviv have been closed for ahead of the official reception for all the competitors and their delegations, which will take place at Habima Square in the heart of the city. Major traffic delays are expected.

Eurovision fever on Tel Aviv beach (Photo: Reuters)

Thousands of police, Magen David Adom medics and stewards have already been deployed in the park as thousands flock to the city. City hall is hoping for an influx of 300,000 visitors to the week-long event.

A massive sculpture of last year's winner Netta Barzilai has been constructed in the area of the Eurovision Village. The four-meter model, made by Jaffa multidisciplinary artist Nirit Levav Packer is made of toys donated by local kindergartens, in tribute to Netta's winning song "Toy."

The sculpture of Netta Barzilai (Photo: Moti Kimchi)

Along with the delegations, thousands of foreign tourists were expected to attend the competition, although less than initially predicted.

A week after Tel Aviv was selected as the host city for the competition, the local municipality proposed erecting the village in order to "reflect its unique character of a city that never sleeps."

The proximity to the seafront allows Eurovision delegates to enjoy the climate, beaches and food in one location. Events at the village will run throughout the week, usually beginning at around 5pm. These events include Hebrew lessons for tourists eager to pick up a little of the local lingo.

The Eurovision Village in Tel Aviv

On Friday, which is the first day of the weekend in Israel, the village will open to visitors at noon and close at nightfall, when Shabbat starts.

The Eurovision contest itself will be held over three nights - semi-finals on May 14 and May 16 and the Grand Final on May 18. The village will broadcast each of these events live on massive screens.