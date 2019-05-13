Channels
Photo: EPA, Gettyimages
Mladenov; Gaza
UN envoy to Mideast warns of war between Israel, Hamas
Nikolay Mladenov said now is the last chance to prevent an all-out conflict and the 'risk of war remains imminent,' a week after a cease-fire between Israel and Hamas ended the worst fighting since 2014
Associated Press|Published:  05.13.19 , 22:10

The UN envoy to the Middle East says now is the "last chance" to prevent an all-out conflict between Israel and Gaza terror groups.

 

 

Nikolay Mladenov said on Monday that the "risk of war remains imminent," a week after a cease-fire between Israel and Gaza's Hamas rulers ended the worst fighting since a 2014 war.

 

Nikolay Mladenov (Photo: AFP)
The spate of violence killed 25 Palestinians, including 10 confirmed militants, and four Israeli civilians.

 

Mladenov, inaugurating a solar power plant for a Gaza hospital, said parties must "consolidate the understandings" of the cease-fire.

 

The deal, mediated by Egypt, Qatar and the U.N., promises to let in fuel and humanitarian aid and ease the movement of people from the blockaded territory.

 

A Qatari cash infusion, meant for thousands of needy families as part of the cease-fire understandings, arrived Monday.

 

Qatari cash in Gaza
The Qatari envoy, Mohammed al-Emadi, is expected to hand-over some $30 million to Gaza officials during his visit. The money is destined for impoverished families and those most affected by the humanitarian crisis in the enclave.

 

Qatar's Gaza Reconstruction Committee confirmed the payouts began on Monday, with each family in need receiving $100 in assistance. Payments will be distributed via post offices in the Strip. Emadi is expected to meet with leaders of the Palestinian factions during his trip.

 

IDF armor (Photo: Reuters)
According to a report in the London-based Asharq al-Awsat newspaper on Sunday, Israel’s willingness to allow the money to enter the Hamas-ruled enclave, apparently represents the first stage of the implementation of the agreement reached between Israel and Hamas in the latest ceasefire.

 

Parts of the deal, which have yet to be implemented, include the lifting of some restrictions on imports and exports to and from the Strip as well as the expansion of the fishing zone, in exchange for a cessation of all Hamas-led border violence.

 

Islamic Jihad leaders later claimed that Israel’s pledge to implement the understandings reached in an earlier ceasefire deal from March (which include lifting of the Gaza blockade) is what convinced the terror group to agree to a ceasefire.

 

 

 

 

 


