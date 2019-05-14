Hamas — despite Qatari funds, Israel didn't fulfil all its ceasefire obligations

An unnamed Hamas official said in an interview with the Lebanese Al-Akhbar newspaper that his organization sent a message to Israel through negotiators, stating that it still didn't fulfil all obligations that the organization demanded in the ceasefire deal.
The source said that allowing the Qatari funds into the Gaza Strip was only one of the obligations Israel made, and that the organization
has also made demands in regard to Hamas prisoners, jailed in Israel; he added that if Israel doesn't respect its obligations, another clash between the two sides could follow.
The official also said that his organization is pleased about the Qatari funds instalment, and that it would help keep the calm. He added that negotiating parties assured his organization that Israel would keep its obligations and will soon initiate other projects like infrastructure and electrical works in the Strip.