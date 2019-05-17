Polish president condemns 'chaunivism and hate' in Israeli spitting incident

Poland's president condemned "chauvinism and hate through a nationalist lens" in a letter to his Israeli counterpart published on Friday, after a man spat on Poland's ambassador to Israel earlier this week.
The incident in Tel Aviv on Tuesday has already drawn condemnation from the Polish government at a time of rising tensions between the two countries over Holocaust retitution.
"These sorts of positions need to be condemned, and harshly punished," Poland's President Andrzej Duda wrote in the letter published on his website, adding that he would condemn any anti-Semitic behaviour in Poland.