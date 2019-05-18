France's Le Pen predicts historic vote for populist parties

Right-wing populist leaders rallying in Milan predicted historic results in next week's European Parliament elections that would allow them to transform European politics and return sovereignty back to the nations that make up the European Union.
The leader of Italy's right-wing populist League party, Matteo Salvini, was joining the leaders of 10 other nationalist parties in front
of Milan's Duomo cathedral on Saturday. It was a major tour de force for the expanding movement ahead of the May 23-26 vote that will take place in all 28 EU nations.
The far-right and populist leaders in Milan are making one of the strongest challenges to the European status quo in decades, united under an anti-migrant, anti-Islam, anti-bureaucracy banner.
Participants include far-right leaders Marine Le Pen of France's National Rally and Joerg Meutten of the Alternative for Germany party alongside more moderate right-wing leaders.
The leader of Austria's anti-immigrant Freedom Party, Heinz Christian Strache, skipped the event, staying at home to offer his resignation as vice chancellor after two German newspapers showed video of him offering government contracts to a potential Russian benefactor in return for support for his party.