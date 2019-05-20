Palestinians to shun U.S.-led economic conference, say they weren't consulted

The Palestinians will not attend a U.S.-led conference in Bahrain next month that the Trump administration has cast as a preliminary roll-out of its plan for them to make peace with Israel, a Palestinian cabinet minister said on Monday.
Washington announced the conference on Sunday, describing it as an opportunity to drum up international investment for the Israeli-occupied
West Bank and the Gaza Strip, which is controlled by Palestinian Islamist group Hamas.
The Palestinians, who have boycotted the Trump administration since it recognised Jerusalem as Israel's capital in late 2017, have shown little interest in discussing a plan that they anticipate will fall far short of their core demands.