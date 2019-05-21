Israel foils second attempt in week to smuggle weapons to Gaza via mail

Israeli officials at Erez Crossing into Gaza confiscated 200 packages headed for the Strip that contained military-grade equipment including multirotors, tasers, weapons, balaclavas, lasers, air-bag mechanisms, field phones, laser-making lathes, navigation equipment and more.

This was the second time this week that such equipment that was ordered online and sent by mail was confiscated at Erez. Last Thursday, 172 packages containing telescopic sights, multirotors, field phones and military-issue shoes were confiscated.