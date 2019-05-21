Israel allows armored vehicles for PA security forces

Palestinian Authority security forces received ten armored vehicles from the United States four months ago, but the details are only coming to light now. The vehicles entered the West Bank via the Allenby Crossing from Jordan, with Israel's approval.

The PA had repeatedly asked Israel in recent years to allow entry to the light armored vehicles for its security operations, but they were rebuffed, until recently.

PA armored vehicles

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and then defense minister Avigdor Lieberman authorized the transfer nine months ago at the request of the United States after years of delays The news comes against a backdrop of a crisis created by the withholding of tax revenues from the PA over its monthly stipends to terror convicts and their families. The PA is refusing to accept any tax withholdings from Israel in protest of Israeli deductions equal to sums paid for committing acts of terror.

Initially, before the facts became clear, it was assumed that Israeli approval of the armored vehicles was meant to soften the resentment within the PA and ensure that security coordination is maintained.

The PA receives some NIS 500 million a month in Palestinian tax withholdings from Israel. Three months ago, following the passing of Knesset legislation to withhold the sum paid to families of terror suspects, PA President Mahmoud Abbas said that the Palestinians would refuse to accept any of the money.

