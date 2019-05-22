Channels
Weather:
  
Ynetnews on Twitter Ynetnews on Facebook

Austria: photos of Holocaust survivors defaced in Vienna
AP|Published:  05.22.19 , 19:58

BERLIN -- Photos of Holocaust survivors exhibited on a central Vienna street have been defaced with swastikas, drawing condemnation from political and Jewish leaders.

 

Broadcaster ORF reported Wednesday that ESRA, a group that brought the work by German-Italian photographer Luigi Toscano to the Austrian
capital, said several photos were daubed with swastikas and other graffiti on Tuesday. The exhibition opened on part of the Ringstrasse, a busy road that runs around downtown Vienna, on May 7 and the group said some portraits were previously damaged with knives.

 

Chancellor Sebastian Kurz tweeted that he was "dismayed by the anti-Semitic defilement" of the photos and called for a thorough investigation. The leader of Austria's Jewish community, Oskar Deutsch, said that "it is an anti-Semitic attack on all of Austria" and that police are investigating.

 


פרסום ראשון: 05.22.19, 19:58
    |
    • |
  • RSS
    • |
  • About
    • |
  • Contact us
    • |
  • Privacy Policy
    • |
  • Terms of use
    • |
  • Advertise with us
    • |
  • Site Map

Site developed by     Copyright © Yedioth Internet. All rights reserved.