Fires engulf brushlands as Israel swelters in heatwave

Fires engulfed brushland and forests across Israel on Thursday as an extreme heatwave that began in the region earlier in the week intensified, causing disruptions across the country.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter



Israelis sizzled in sweltering heat, as the weather reached scorching temperatures across the country. By the afternoon hours, Tel Aviv and the northern city of Haifa both saw some 40 degrees celsius. In the southern city of Be’er Sheva, temperatures reached 44 degrees, while Dead Sea region saw some 48 degrees on Thursday afternoon.

Large-scale fire near the central city of El'ad (Photo: Fire and Rescue Authority)

Multiple firefighting planes, dozens of fire trucks and firefighting teams were trying to gain control of massive flames raging in the Jerusalem area, in the Mount Hebron region and in forests in the center of the country. The authorities evacuated some homes in the region as the flames began spreading to residential areas.

Fires engulf forest areas

X

Firefighting services said the conflagrations might have started as a result of Lag B’Omer bonfires not being extinguished properly overnight.

Massive fire in Kibbutz Harel in central Israel (Photo: Shaul Golan)

On Wednesday, the National Fire and Rescue Authority restricted the bonfires that traditionally accompany the celebrations. The new regulations said that fires were not allowed to be lit in any forests, even in usually designated areas.

Bear enjoys an ice lolly at Jerusalem zoo (Photo: EPA)

The Israel Railways said the extreme weather might cause delays and disruptions in train services throughout Israel since high temperatures cause the steel on the railway tracks to expand in size, slowing down the traffic.

On Friday, the heatwave is expected to reach its peak. “The weather will reach at least 40 degrees celsius in the morning hours,” said Tzahi Wachsman from the Meteo-Tech meteorological company.

Wachsman added that sandstorms might occur in southern Israel on Friday and by Saturday the heatwave will begin to ease.