Protest against violence in the Arab sector

Members of Israel's Arab sector staged a protest Thursday against the rampant violence and murders plaguing the Arab population of Israel.

Dozens of protesters set out in a caravan of vehicles from Wadi Ara to the Knesset building in Jerusalem displaying signs saying: "Death to Arabs isn’t a slogan, it’s a fact," "Complaints get you killed" and "Wherever a police station is opened, crime surges."





Ashraf from Kfar Kana told reporters: "We are not associated with any organization. We decided to begin fighting against the murders and crime in Arab society. We are sick of living with murders and nobody is dealing with the phenomenon that is destroying families."

Another participant, Issa Fa'id, pointed out that for every million Arab residents, there are 47 murders, compared with eight in among Jewish sector. "If we don’t go out and protest and have our cries heard, then the government and police will abandon us as usual," he said.

Majdi Watd said that the violence in the Arab sector threatens all of society and that we are all responsible to take measures against it. "The situation requires concrete action in order to pressure those responsible to take steps to eradicate the crime and murders."

