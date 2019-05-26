Turkey sends weapons to Syrian rebels facing Russian-backed assault - Syrian sources

Turkey has equipped an array of mainstream Syrian rebels it backs with fresh supplies of weaponry to help them try to repel a major Russian-backed assault, senior opposition officials and rebel sources said on Saturday.
Russia is backing the Syrian army's large aerial and ground assault as it seeks to gain control of the last big stretch of rebel-held
territory in the northwest of the country.
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad launched the assault last month, saying rebels had breached an existing ceasefire, triggering a civilian exodus by bombarding Idlib and adjacent areas. It has been the biggest escalation since last summer between Assad and his enemies in Idlib province and a belt of territory around it.