Pro-Brexit campaigner Andrea Leadsom told broadcaster ITV Sunday that she was “seriously considering standing” to replace the resigning British Prime Minister Theresa May.

Leadsom, who runs parliamentary business for the government, made it to the last two in the 2016 contest to replace David Cameron. She withdrew after a backlash to an interview in which she said being a mother gave her more of a stake in the future of the country than her rival Theresa May.