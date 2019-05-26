Rivlin 'shocked' at Germany's call for Jews to avoid wearing yarmulkes in public

President Rueven Rivlin expresses shock at Germany's anti-Semitism commissioner call for German Jews to avoid wearing yarmulkes in public due to security concerns.

“The statement... shocked me deeply," Rivlin said Sunday.

"Responsibility for the welfare, the freedom and the right to religious belief of every member of the German Jewish community is in the hands of the German government and its law enforcement agencies," he says. "We will never submit, will never lower our gaze and will never react to anti-Semitism with defeatism – and expect and demand our allies act in the same way.”