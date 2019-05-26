Channels
Weather:
  
Ynetnews on Twitter Ynetnews on Facebook

Rivlin 'shocked' at Germany's call for Jews to avoid wearing yarmulkes in public
Ynet|Published:  05.26.19 , 13:42

President Rueven Rivlin expresses shock at Germany's anti-Semitism commissioner call for German Jews to avoid wearing yarmulkes in public due to security concerns.

 

“The statement...  shocked me deeply," Rivlin said Sunday.

 

"Responsibility for the welfare, the freedom and the right to religious belief of every member of the German Jewish community is in the hands of the German government and its law enforcement agencies," he says. "We will never submit, will never lower our gaze and will never react to anti-Semitism with defeatism – and expect and demand our allies act in the same way.”

 


פרסום ראשון: 05.26.19, 13:42
    |
    • |
  • RSS
    • |
  • About
    • |
  • Contact us
    • |
  • Privacy Policy
    • |
  • Terms of use
    • |
  • Advertise with us
    • |
  • Site Map

Site developed by     Copyright © Yedioth Internet. All rights reserved.