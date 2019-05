Salvini says populists will control 150 EU seats

The leader of Italy's right-wing League Party, Matteo Salvini, calculates that populist and nationalist parties will control at least 150 seats in the new 751-seat European Parliament.

Votes were still coming in early Monday, but Salvini told RAI state television that his League, Marine Le Pen's National Rally in France

Salvini says that doesn't count other like-minded parties, like Hungarian President Viktor Orban's Fidesz, which belongs to another conservative parliamentary group. Salvini says the election sends a strong signal to traditional parties that "the European people are asking for a different Europe."