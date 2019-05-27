IDF attacks Syrian missile launcher

The IDF attacked a missile launcher on the Syrian side of the Golan Heights Monday, after a round was fired at an Israeli fighter jet flying a routine mission over northern Israel, said an IDF Spokesman.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter



"The IDF views with gravity any threat against its planes and takes active measures to defend them," the message said. The missile landed in Syrian territory and did not harm the aircraft.

An April strike by IAF in Syria

Syrian state media reported that an Israeli rocket attack struck the country's south, killing one soldier and injuring another.

The Monday report was carried on the Syrian state TV al-Ikhbariya and said one military vehicle was also damaged. It said the rocket landed in Tal al-Shaar in Quneitra on the edge of the Golan Heights.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu commented on the incident saying: "Our policy is clear: We will not tolerate any aggression toward us and we will respond forcefully."

The struck launcher was parked near Quneitra, a city that remained under the control of the Syrian government throughout the country's devastating civil war.

Syria recently stationed two military brigades in the area and Israel fears that Hezbollah may also try to maintain a presence there.

Israel does not usually comment on reports concerning its strikes in neighboring Syria, though it has recently acknowledged striking Iranian targets there.