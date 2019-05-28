Liberman: Ultra-Orthodox parties' 'flexibility' on draft law is a 'scam'

Yisrael Beytenu Chairman Avigdor Liberman on Tuesday dismissed the claims made by Likud about the ultra-Orthodox parties being “amazingly flexible” about the IDF draft law, calling it “a scam and not flexibility.”

The remarks come after the Knesset passed in its first reading a bill to dissolve itself late Monday night, taking a step closer to another snap elections in just a matter of months. The vote was scheduled amid a deadlock in negotiations to form a coalition government.

Avigdor Liberman with Benjamin Netanyahu as coalition partners in 2012 (Photo: AP)

"The issue of the draft law only a symptom of the Haredi community’s extremism, which among other things includes the closure of supermarkets on Shabbat, shutting down construction on the Yehudit Bridge on weekends and attempts to close the ticket office at the Jerusalem Biblical Zoo on Saturdays," Liberman said.

“Yisrael Beytenu’s only motive is adhering to the principles and commitments made to the public before the last elections.

“We are not looking to bring down Netanyahu and we are not looking for an alternative candidate to support, but we will not give up our principles and promises to the citizens of the State of Israel," he said.

Haredi parties oppose the new IDF draft law (Photo: Amit Shaabi )

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has until Wednesday to reach the needed agreements in order to form a coalition, with Yisrael Beytenu refusing to compromise on the new IDF draft law (drafting the ultra-Orthodox into the military), which the Haredi parties oppose.

The two held a meeting late Monday evening ahead of the Knesset vote, but Liberman left the meeting shortly after it began, while Netanyahu announced an immediate press-conference, where he publically called on the Yisrael Beytenu leader to consider a compromise.