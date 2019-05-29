Coalition fears may lack votes to disperse Knesset

As the Knesset prepares for the possibility of repeat elections, members of the coalition fear that they may not garner enough votes to pass a motion to disperse the Knesset. In light of that, the Arab parties are reconsidering their yay vote and might stay away or abstain.

In other election related news, Naftali Bennet and Ayelet Shaked met at Bennett's Tel Aviv office Wednesday afternoon. It is widely believed that Shaked intends to join the Likud's ranks, but there is still a chance that she will run with Bennett's New Right Party.





Liberman and Netanyahu in the Knesset (Photo: AP)

Meanwhile, Likud members embarked on a verbal offensive against Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman for his refusal to compromise over the draft bill for Yeshiva students and are accusing him of trying to "bring down the prime minister." They pointed out that Liberman has in the past made deals with Haredi parties and suddenly now, "his hunger for power is going to drag the whole country to elections."

The deadline for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to form a government coalition is Wednesday at midnight and do far, no party has signed a coalition agreement with the Likud. A senior negotiations partner said that "only a miracle can prevent repeat elections (from occurring)."

President Reuven Rivlin took to the air to explain what options are currently on the table. “My fellow citizens: I receive and read all your inquiries about forming the government. Considering the volume of inquiries that we have received on the subject, it is important for me to explain what the legal authority of the president is.

"Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was given 28 days to form a government. According to the law, he was given an additional 14 days beyond that, which end today at midnight.

"If a government is not formed by midnight tonight, I have two options and I must take one of them within three days. The first option is to entrust any other Knesset member, except for a Knesset member who has already had the opportunity and has not succeeded. The second option is to inform the Speaker of the Knesset that there is no possibility of forming a government and that there is no alternative but to call for elections.

Rivlin granting Netanyahu mandate to form a coalition

"To make the decision, I will again invite the representatives of the factions for consultation. Incidentally, you should know that if I inform the Knesset Speaker that I do not believe another Knesset member could form a government, Knesset members can collect 61 signatures and request that any one of the 120 members of Knesset, including those who have already had the opportunity, be given the mandate to form a government.

"You are probably wondering how this relates to what is going on at the moment in the Knesset. Well, it does not. Parallel to my authority as president, the Knesset can enact a law to disperse the Knesset. If the law to disperse the Knesset passes its second and third reading with a majority of members — at least 61 — the procedures for forming a government will cease. The Knesset will be dispersed, and unfortunately, we will go to another election campaign.

"I, for my part, will do everything in my power to prevent the State of Israel from going to another election campaign. Thank you for listening,” the president said in a video uploaded to the social networks.