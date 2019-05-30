Islamic Jihad releases footage of its drones targeting IDF tank

The Palestinian Islamic Jihad terror group on Thursday released footage showing what it claims is a drone belonging to its military wing hovering over an Israeli tank and dropping an explosive device in its vicinity.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter



The video - according to the terror group - was recorded during the latest flare-up between Israel and Palestinian factions in Gaza, which claimed the lives of four Israeli civillians.

Islamic Jihad footage

X

In the footage, the drone - several meters above the tank - drops an explosive device as soon as the camera installed on it spots IDF soldiers approaching the armoured vehicle. The bomb explodes near the tank without causing any injuries to the troops stationed close the Gaza Strip border.

Footage released by Islamic Jihad

The Islamic Jihad’s military wing claimed the video ostensibly proves its ability to use drone technology and explosive devices that can cause damage to Israeli military forces or civilians.

The IDF said the terror groups in Gaza made multiple attempts to attack Israeli troops using drones during the latest cross-border fighting round in the Hamas-controlled enclave.

Israeli soldier walks up to a tank targeted by Islamic Jihad drone

The video, which ends with a mistake riddled message in Hebrew, saying “your fortresses will not withstand,” was posted in honor of World Jerusalem Day (or Al-Quds Day), which marks the day the Palestinians lost control of the holy city. The day is celebrated annually with a march in Tehran, characterized by “Death to Israel” chants and burning of Israeli flags.

Gaza officials said the weekly March of Return border demonstration this Friday will have an Al-Quds Day theme.