2 rockets fired from Syria at Golan; no injuries

Two rockets were fired Saturday from Syria towards the Golan Heights, causing no casualties, the Israel Defense Forces said.

A military spokeswoman said that the details were still being looked into and that it remained unclear who had fired the rockets and where they had landed.

IDF troops on the olan Heights (Photo: Illustrative/Shutterstock)

According to Golan Regional Council, "at 20:46, a report was received from the IDF Spokesperson's Office about two launches from Syria towards Mount Hermon."

The council said that, "one rocket landed in Syrian territory and the other was intercepted in an open area. We are in constant contact with the army and all the security forces. There are no special instructions for civilians."

The IDF Spokesperson's Office said that there had been no interception. The Hermon site said that the matter was being handled by the IDF.

Israel says that arch-foe Iran and its Lebanese ally Hezbollah, both of whom are fighting on the side of President Bashar Assad in the Syrian war, are trying to turn Syria into a new front against Israel.

In recent years, Israel has carried out multiple strikes against Iranian and Hezbollah targets in Syria.

On Monday, the IDF said it attacked a Syrian anti-aircraft position that had fired on one of its warplanes, and Syrian state media said a soldier had been killed in the incident.