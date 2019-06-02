Police allows Jews to enter Temple Mount on Jerusalem Day, sparking riots

Clashes broke out at the Temple Mount on Sunday between Palestinian worshipers and Israeli security forces after some 120 Jews had been allowed to enter the compound as part of Jerusalem Day celebrations.

The rioters apparently began hurling stones and chairs in protest over the police's decision to allow non-Muslims to enter the holy site in the last days of Ramadan for the first time in 30 years, to mark the unification of the capital in the Six Day War.

Riots at Temple Mount

Following the eruption of the violence at the site, Jerusalem District Commander Maj. Gen. Doron Yadid ordered police officers to be deployed to the compound in order to deal with the disturbances, prompting the forces to use crowd dispersal measures.

The police pushed the Palestinian rioters towards the Al-Aqsa Mosque, where they barricaded themselves, while continuing to hurl chairs and other objects in the direction of the security forces. Several protesters were arrested, one of which was a foreign national.

Jews were allowed to enter Temple Mount on Jerusalem Day, sparking riots (Photo: AFP)

Hamas spokesman, Sami Abu Zuhri, said there “will be consequences” to what he labeled was an “attack of the Temple Mount's worshippers by Israeli forces.”

"This constitutes an escalation and a violation of the compound's sanctity," the terror group said in a statement.

Widespread police presence at the Temple Mount on Jerusalem Day (Photo: Israel Police)

The Palestinian Islamic Jihad terror group also issued a statement, warning that Israel “will pay a price” for allowing “the settlers” to harm the compound. “Israel is responsible for the current situation in Jerusalem,” the statement said. “The Palestinian nation has the right to defend itself and its holy places against the Israeli aggression.”

The police said it will keep its widespread presence at the Temple Mount and in the capital in general in order to maintain the order and allow the visits of those wishing to celebrate Jerusalem Day in the holy site and throughout the entire city.