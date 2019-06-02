Jordan: Israel's actions on Temple Mount will trigger new round of violence

Jordan slams Israel's decision to allow Jewish visitors to the Temple Mount on Jerusalem Day, warning it could lead to a fresh round of violence.

Jerusalem Day, which celebrates the reunification of the city in 1967, coincides this year with the final days of Ramadan.

"We strongly condemn the continuation of the Israeli violations at the Al-Aqsa (Mosque) by extremists who have the backing of the security forces," said the Jordanian Foreign Ministry in a statement.

The statement also warned of "the dangerous consequences of the provocative Israeli policy, which could lead to a new escalation of violence that would threaten the entire region."

The ministry said it has sent a formal protest to the Israeli government.