Netanyahu ally: Blue and White actions ruined chances for unity government

Benjamin Netanyahu's long-term Likud ally Yuval Steinitz says that while unity government is a good thing, the actions of Blue and White leaders Benny Gantz and Yair Lapid have effectively scuppered any chance of such an agreement being reached.

"In principle, I think that unity governments are not bad, even good, but Blue and White are the ones who rejected a unity government out of hand inwith their demonization of Netanyahu - calling the prime minister a traitor ... is unprecedented," Steinitz tells Ynet. "Lapid and Gantz's positions and conduct do not allow for any thought of a stable unity government."