Channels
Weather:
  
Ynetnews on Twitter Ynetnews on Facebook

Netanyahu ally: Blue and White actions ruined chances for unity government
Ynet|Published:  06.02.19 , 15:22

Benjamin Netanyahu's long-term Likud ally Yuval Steinitz says that while unity government is a good thing, the actions of Blue and White leaders Benny Gantz and Yair Lapid have effectively scuppered any chance of such an agreement being reached.

 

"In principle, I think that unity governments are not bad, even good, but Blue and White are the ones who rejected a unity government out of hand inwith their demonization of Netanyahu - calling the prime minister a traitor ... is unprecedented," Steinitz tells Ynet. "Lapid and Gantz's positions and conduct do not allow for any thought of a stable unity government."

 


פרסום ראשון: 06.02.19, 15:22
    |
    • |
  • RSS
    • |
  • About
    • |
  • Contact us
    • |
  • Privacy Policy
    • |
  • Terms of use
    • |
  • Advertise with us
    • |
  • Site Map

Site developed by     Copyright © Yedioth Internet. All rights reserved.