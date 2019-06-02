Netanyahu fires Bennett, Shaked from ministerial posts

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday informed Education Minister Naftali Bennett and Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked that they have been fired from the government and the cabinet.

"Bennett and Shaked cannot continue in their sensitive roles in the cabinet for another six months after they were not elected by the public," government sources said.

Ayelet Shaked and Naftali Bennett (Photo: Rami Zarnger)

The two split from Jewish Home ahead of the April 9 elections to form the New Right party, which narrowly failed to pass the threshold to enter the Knesset.

The party was just 1,400 votes shy of winning seats in the short-lived 21st Knesset.

A source close to Shaked said the former minister was surprised at Netanyahu's decision.

Sources close to Bennett said Sunday that he intends to run in the September 17 elections for the 22nd Knesset with the New Right.

Benjamin Netanyahu and Naftali Bennett in the Knesset in 2018 (Photo: Reuters/Archive)

Meanwhile, officials in the Likud are trying to find a spot for Ayelet Shaked on its list for the next Knesset.

Likud Central Committee Chairman Haim Katz told the prime minister that Shaked "is worthy and is an electoral force that will strengthen the Likud."

Netanyahu, however, told Likud members that he did not intend to secure a place for Shaked on the party list.

According to Likud sources, Netanyahu's inner circle "has not forgetten that Shaked said six months ago that this would be Netanyahu's last term as prime minister."