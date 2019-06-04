Nechama Rivlin, wife of Israel's president, dies at 73

Nechama Rivlin, the wife of President Reuven Rivlin, died Tuesday at the age of 73, a day before her 74th birthday.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter



A statement from the family Tuesday said: "The Rivlin family wishes to thank the people of Israel and religious leaders who have continued to be concerned about Nechama's welfare, who have sent letters and children's drawings to the hospital and the President's Residence and who have prayed for her recovery every day, every hour."

Reuven and Nechama Rivlin during a trip to Vietnam (Photo: Itamar Eichner)

The funeral is set to take place on Wednesday afternoon in Jerusalem.

She was a popular first lady who focused on the arts, the environment and children with special needs, and was a trusted adviser to her husband throughout his long political career as a Likud lawmaker and later president.

Nechama Rivlin was born in 1945 in Tel Mond, a farming community in central Israel. She began studying at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem in 1964, and in 1970 met her husband at a party. They were married a year later, and have three children.

Mrs. Rivlin suffered from pulmonary fibrosis for years. In the past year, her condition deteriorated to the extent that she required an oxygen tank at all times.

In March, she underwent a lung transplant at Beilinson Hospital in Petah Tikva, receiving the organ of 19-year-old Yair Yechezkel Halbali, who drowned in Eilat days earlier. Nine days after the transplant, she underwent another surgical procedure to support the transplant.

At a remembrance service for Ariel Sharon (Photo: Gadi Kablo)

The president did not leave his wife's bedside during her stay in hospital. In great pain, Mrs. Rivlin had to learn to breathe again. During the rehabilitation process, the medical team created the illusion of her still being attached to an oxygen tank, while in reality she was spending several hours breathing on her own. When she learned of their trick, she was incredulous.

At the beginning of May, Mrs. Rivlin's condition worsened, leaving her suffering from severe shortness of breath and exhaustion. The president, who was on a state visit to Canada at the time, immediately decided to cut short his trip and return to Israel to be with her.

Perime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was among the first to pay tribute to Mrs Rivlin, on behalf of the people of Israel and his own family.

"Together with every Israeli citizen, my wife Sara and I are deeply saddened at the passing of the wife of the president Nechama Rivlin," Netanyau said.

"We all prayed for her recovery during this recent period in which she fought heroically and with spirit. We send condolences from the bottom of our hearts to the president and all his family."