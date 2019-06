Israeli singer Ephraim Shamir comes under fire for jokingly lamenting on Facebook that Sara Netanyahu had not died instead of First Lady Nechama Rivlin.

"Why not Sara?" Shamir wrote after news broke of the passing of the 73-year-old wife of President Reuven Rivlin.

The Likud party said in response that the post was shocking, while Culture Minister Miri Regev branded it "disgusting.'