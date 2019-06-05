Man hurt in central Israel stabbing; police hunting attacker

One person was moderately hurt Wednesday morning in a stabbing attack in central Israeli city of Ramat Hasharon.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter



The 46-year-old victim sustained wounds to his upper body and was taken to Beilinson Hospital in Petah Tikva.

Police searching for the knife attacker (Photo: Shaul Golan)

Police launched a manhunt for the attack who fled the scene, setting up roadblocks and dispatching large numbers of officers to search the area.

A police helicopter was also deployed to help with the search and the southbound lanes of Route 4 were also closed in the area of the Mesubim interchange.

According to initial reports, the victim was walking in the street when he was attacked.

People in the vicinity said that the attacker came out of a nearby building site. Eyewitness said that the stabber had an Arab accent and swore at his victim in Arabic. They also said that the attacker stabbed him several times in the back and pelvis.

The suspect in Ramat Hasharon stabbing attack (Photo: Israel Police)

Guy Gutlansky, a parademic from the Magen David Adom rescue service who arrived at the scene on motorbike, said he found the victim lying in the street.

"When we got there, we saw a fully conscious man lying in the street, with stab wounds to his upper body," he said.

"We administered life-saving medical treatment, including stopping the bleeding, and evacuated him to the hospital once his condition was stable."