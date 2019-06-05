Netanyahu asks to postpone his hearing ahead of September elections

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu asked the attorney General Avichai Mandelblit on Wednesday to postpone his hearing regarding corruption suspicions against him, scheduled for October 2nd, arguing it should take place after the September 17 elections.

Mandelblit is expected to reject the request, since he already approved a three-months delay for the hearing in late May, when the prime minister asked for it to be postponed for another year. Netanyahu could appeal to the Supreme Court if Mandelblit rejects his request.