Amazon's Bezos says robotic hands will be ready for commercial use in next 10 years

Amazon.com Inc Chief Executive Jeff Bezos said on Thursday he expects there will be commercial robots in the next 10 years that can grasp items as reliably as humans, a development that could lead to the automation of warehouse jobs around the world.
"I think grasping is going to be a solved problem in the next 10 years," he said. "It's turned out to be an incredibly difficult problem, probably in part because we're starting to solve it with machine vision, so (that means) machine vision did have to come first."