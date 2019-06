PLO chief Saeb Erekat slammed Saturday U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman for saying that Israel has the right to annex some parts of the West Bank and called such a move "a war crime."

"Washington gives everybody enough reasons not to attend the Bahrain economic summit," said Erekat, referring to the U.S.-lead meeting planned for the end of June, set to discuss President Donald Trump's peace plan between Israel and the Palestinians.