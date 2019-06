Israeli officials confirmed the Israeli Mossad intelligence agency was the source of information that led law enforcement to the north London locations where thousands of disposable ice packs containing ammonium nitrate, from which bombs are made, were being kept as part of a Hezbollah terrorism plot.

MI5 and the London Metropolitan Police uncovered stockpiles of the bombmaking material in locations in the north of London.

The material was linked to the Lebanon based Hezbollah terror group.