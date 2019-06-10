Weekly Gaza protests to focus on US Ambassador Friedman

After a one-week respite, sources in Gaza announced that the weekly Friday protests at the border will be renewed this Friday and will focus on protesting a statement made by US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman that Israel has a right to annex sections of the West Bank.

Those behind the weekly border protests announced that the slogan for this week's protests will be "No annexing the West Bank, Friedman shut up." Last Friday, when Muslims celebrated Eid al-Fitr to mark the end of Ramadan, there were no protests at the border.

In an interview with Ynet Monday, senior Palestinian official Hanan Ashrawi said that the PA might submit a complaint to the UN regarding ambassador Friedman's statements. She said that his words demonstrate an "antagonism toward us and the harm caused by the occupation which harms the most basic rights of residents in Israel. This is a statement that you hear from someone who is outside of the law, not someone who is supposed to represent a government."

Regarding the upcoming economic conference in Bahrain, Ashrawi said that it is a method to avoid the real issues, to buy time, to strengthen Israel in the region and justify the occupation. We want to deal with political matters, not economic ones. We have economic problems because Israel controls and steals our land and our water sources."

During a visit to Poland, Palestinian Foreign Minister Riad al-Maliki said that Friedman's statement was meant "to help Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to annex sections of the occupied Palestinian territories," and he called on the international community to oppose this.