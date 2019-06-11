Channels
IDF forces in Nablus early Tuesday
IDF misidentifies PA security personel as terror suspects, leading to exchanges of fire
Israeli military enter the Palestinian Security Services HQ in the West Bank city of Nablus overnight mistakenly searching for terror suspects and leaving at least one Palestinian wounded; IDF says the incident will be investigated
Yoav Zitun, Elior Levy |Published:  06.11.19 , 08:42

Heavy exchanges of fire between Israel Defense Forces and Palestinian security forces occurred in the West Bank overnight after Israeli troops mistakenly identified the personel at the security services HQ as terror suspects, the military speokesperson said Tuesday.

 

 

The IDF Spokesperson's Unit said that as part of the troops' operational activity in the city of Nablus, exchanges of fire broke out between the soldiers and those the military identified as individuals suspected of terror activity.

 

IDF forces in Nablus early Tuesday

 

"There were no casualties among our troops and the incident will be investigated," said the IDF Spokesperson's Unit in a statement.

 

Bullet holes in Palestinian Security Services HQ

 

One member of the Palestinian Security Services were wounded, according to the local sources.

 

Nablus Governor Ibrahim Ramadan said the IDF entered the premises of the security HQ without prior warning and had no justification.

 

 


