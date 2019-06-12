Sara Netanyahu signs plea deal in misuse of funds case, admits lesser charges

Sara Netanyahu, wife of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, signed a plea deal Wednesday for the reduced charge of deliberately exploiting another's mistake for her own financial benefit, in a way that does not constitute fraud.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter



Netanyahu was originally charged with fraud and breach of trust in June 2018, having ordered meals from high-end restaurants at the expense of the state for nearly $100,000, although a cook had been hired to prepare the meals at the residence.

Sara Netanyahu at Jerusalem Magistrate's Court (Photo: Amit Shabi)

An amended indictment was expected to be filed at Jerusalem Magistrate's Court on Wednesday after which the prime minister's wife will have to admit her actions before the court.

The amount of money Netanyahu was accused of spending on meals ordered to the Prime Minister's Residence was reduced from NIS 350,000 in the original indictment to NIS 175,000.

Benjamin and Sara Netanyahu (Photo: Getty Images)

The prime minister's wife is expected to reimburse the state for the sum of NIS55,000 (approximately $12,000) - far less that the amount in the original charge. The reimbursement includes a NIS 45,000 repayment to the state coffers, and a fine of NIS 10,000.

She will not have to plead guilty to defrauding the state, as she was accused of doing when the indictment was first filed in June 2018, nor will she stand trial after the case went through a six-month long arbitration process.