IDF reservists combat BDS at British parliament

The Human Shields Special Testimonies Project organized an event at the British Parliament in London where IDF reservists spoke about their experience dealing with Palestinian terrorism and routine disturbances as well as the human rights violations committed daily in the West Bank. Some 20 MP's and about 50 others were in attendance.

The speakers described the cynical exploitation of the Palestinian civilian population by terror organizations in order to harm soldiers and Israeli civilians. The organization's goal is to present the Israeli version of events before international organizations.

The event was hosted by MP Ian Austin who recently left the Labour party over anti-Semitic statements and decisions by chairman Jeremy Corbyn and others.

Israeli PR in Westminster

The Israeli delegation awarded Austin an appreciation certificate for his ardent support of the British-Israeli alliance and his commitment to democratic ideals. Austin mentioned the importance of first-hand accounts of the battle against Hamas which is orchestrating the weekly disturbances along the Gaza border for its own interests.

Reservists in British parliament

For some of the MP's, it was an opportunity to hear the other side of the Mideast conflict after years of exposure to one-sided propaganda by pro-Palestinian organizations. Some even asked the soldiers if they used white phosphorus, illegal under international law, against Palestinians in Gaza.

Former MP Michael McCann, director of the Israel Britain Alliance, said that the event is especially significant considering the anti-Israel rhetoric often heard in the halls of parliament.