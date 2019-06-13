IDF strikes Hamas target after rocket fire on Israel

IDF attacked a Hamas tunnel in the Gaza Strip overnight Wednesday, in retaliation for a rocket launch towards Israel. The Iron Dome missile defense system intercepted the rocket and no injuries or damage were reported.

Daud Shiha, a spokesman for the Islamic Jihad said that despite Israeli obstacles, the Gaza leadership expects the implementation of the May 2019 cease-fire understandings agreed to by Israel and Hamas, that ended the worst round of fighting since 2014

Israel attacks Gaza targets June 2019 (Photo: AFP)

Senior Hamas official told Israel's national broadcaster KAN on Thursday, that the situation on the border will only get worse if Israel fails to fulfill its obligations under the Egyptian brokered agreement.

On Wednesday, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit announced The Israeli military is taking the rare step of barring Palestinian fishermen from using the enclave's coastal waters until further notice because " of the continuous launching of incendiary balloons and kites from the Gaza Strip towards Israel,"