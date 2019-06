A Hamas official on Thursday said the overnight escalation between the terror groups in Gaza and Israel is a result of Israeli policy of stalling on implementing the agreements reached after last month’s deadly flare-up between the two sides, Israel's national broadcaster KAN reported.

“If the agreements are implemented, the situation will calm down … We’re not trying to sabotage what we’ve achieved so far but the factions in Gaza don’t feel Israel respects the agreements,” said the official.