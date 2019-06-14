U.S. focus is to build global consensus after Mideast oil tanker attacks -Shanahan

U.S. President Donald Trump's administration is focused on building international consensus following attacks on oil tankers in the Middle East that the United States has blamed https://www.reuters.com/article/us-mideast-attacks/trump-blames-iran-for-tanker-attacks-fears-of-confrontation-rise-idUSKCN1TF0CA on Iran, acting U.S. Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan said on Friday.
Shanahan told Pentagon reporters that he, White House national security adviser John Bolton and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo shared that goal.
Iran has rejected U.S. accusations that it was responsible for Thursday's explosions on a Japanese tanker and a Norwegian tanker at the entrance to the Gulf.
Shanahan, asked later whether he was considering sending more troops or military capabilities to the Middle East, Shanahan said: "As you know we're always planning various contingencies."