Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu slams the plea bargain signed by his wife over external caterers at their official residence as a "witch hunt" that "cost millions."

The comments come hours after Sara Netanyahu agreed to the plea bargain, which saw the charges against her reduced from fraud to deliberately exploiting a mistake by another person in ordering NIS 175,000 worth of catering despite having a chef on site. She will pay back NIS 55,000 of the sum to the state coffers.