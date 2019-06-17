Arab League head warns no Mideast peace deal without Palestinian state

The head of the Arab League warned on Monday that attempts to solve the Israel-Palestinian conflict will be in vain without the establishment of a Palestinian state on all territories occupied by Israel in the 1967 Middle East war.
Ahmed Aboul Gheit's comments appeared directed at a still unpublished peace plan that U.S. President Donald Trump has dubbed the "deal
of the century". As part of the plan, a U.S.-led conference will be held next week in Bahrain on proposals for the Palestinian economy.
The Palestinian leadership is boycotting the conference, saying Trump's peace plan is likely to be heavily weighted in favour of Israel and to quash their aspirations for statehood in the occupied West Bank and Gaza Strip.
While the precise outlines of the draft plan have yet to be revealed, Palestinian and Arab sources who have been briefed on it say it jettisons the two-state solution.
"Whatever is rejected by the Palestinian or the Arab side is unacceptable," Aboul Gheit said during an event at the Arab League.